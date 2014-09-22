Korn to play 1st album live in full

Korn are planning to mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album by playing it live on tour, frontman Jonathan Davis has revealed.

And the performances will include controversial track Daddy – his personal work about being abused which he’d previously said would never be staged.

Korn, released in October 1994, is considered to have established the nu metal genre, and it’s sold more than 10 million copies worldwide to date.

Davis tells 93.3 WMMR: “On festivals we’re going to play the first album in its entirety. Once the 20th anniversary hits we’ll start doing it. We’re even going play Daddy – I said I would never do it, but I’m going to do it anyway. We’re going to do the complete album in its entirety then tag on some songs at the end of the show.”

And he suggests they’ll aim to capture the material in its original form. “I think we’ll recapture what we were doing at that time, when we were coming up,” he says. “We didn’t have any production; it was just one backdrop. So I think it’ll be that down-and-dirty, cool, old-school vibe, and we’ll do the first record…this year.”

Davis is also turning his thoughts towards the follow-up to The Paradigm Shift, their first album after Brian ‘Head’ Welch returned to the fold. “We never can tell until we get in a room together,” the frontman reports. “It goes all over the place – we write together as a band, I write on my own, Head writes stuff on his own.

“Once we get into a room and go through all that stuff, that’s when we know what direction we’re going to go in. I’m addicted to music, so I’ve got a ton of stuff.”

Guitarist James ‘Munky’ Schaffer recently said he and Head were aiming to “expand on the heavy riffs and get a bit dirtier” on what will be their 12th album. Korn’s latest US tour kicks off next month.