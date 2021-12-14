Korn announce 19-date arena tour

Korn have announced a month-long American arena tour in support of their forthcoming Requiem album, which is set for release on February 4 via Loma Vista Recordings.

The Bakersfield, California crew will play:

Mar 04: JQH Arena, Springfield, MO

Mar 05: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Mar 07: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, IN

Mar 08: Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Mar 10: University of Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

Mar 11: Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro, NC

Mar 13: Mountain Health Arena, Huntington, WV

Mar 15: Giant Center, Hershey, PA

Mar 16: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

Mar 19: SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH

Mar 20: Times Union Center, Albany, NY

Mar 22: Blue Cross Arena, Rochester, NY

Mar 23: Dow Event Center, Saginaw, MI

Mar 25: TaxSlayer Center, Moline, IL

Mar 26: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Mar 28: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Mar 29: The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center, Madison, WI

Mar 31: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Apr 1: INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

The support acts on all dates will be Chevelle and Code Orange.

The fact that bassist Fieldy is not included on the tour poster suggests that, once again, he will be sitting out this tour.

The bassist, real name Reggie Arvizu, revealed in June that it had been “suggested” to him that he should sit out the group’s 28-city US summer tour, in order to “heal”, acknowledging that his behaviour “has caused some tension with the people around me.”



“I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system,” he wrote in a June 21 social media post. “Jonathan, Munky, Ray and Head, I love you and I don't want to bring any tension or bad vibes to the circle."

It seems that the door is not yet open for the bassist to return.



“I love him; he’s my brother,” Jonathan Davis recently told Kerrang! “But I watched somebody I care about die [the singer’s estranged wife Deven died of an accidental overdose in 2018] and I’m not going to fucking do that again. I refuse to. I will feel guilt for the rest of my fucking life because of that. I tried my hardest but perhaps if I’d been a little bit tougher there’d have been a different outcome. I pray that he can figure it out and get better and come back and be a huge part of this band again.”