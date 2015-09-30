Korn midway through ‘newer metal’ album

Korn guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer has confirmed the band are progressing well with their 12th album – and he’s described it as “newer metal” music.

A producer is already on board for the follow-up to 2013’s The Paradigm Shift, and is to be identified in the coming weeks.

Munky tells Billboard: “I’d say we’re about a third of the way done. We wrote about 20 songs, and about 10 of those we’ve kept and made better.

“We’re going to write another batch of songs, then fine-tune those into four or five really great songs.”

He adds: “There’s no rush. It’s time to make a great album. I think it’s time to solidify our legacy, because I’m really proud of it.”

Guitarist Head last month described the material they’d written to date as “pretty danged heavy.”

Meanwhile, the band are planning to film their upcoming North American tour, with a view to producing a documentary.

