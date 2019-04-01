KnuckleBonz celebrate Ozzy Osbourne's Diary Of A Madman with 3D album art

A limited edition 3D cover statue of Ozzy Osbourne’s album Diary Of A Madman is to be released by KnuckleBonz as part of their Rock Iconz range.

The company have previously released figures of AC/DC’s Angus Young, Marilyn Manson, Lemmy, Guns N’ Roses, Motley Crue, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, the band’s mascot Vic Rattlehead, Alice Cooper and Ghost.

Now the US firm have turned their attention to The Prince Of Darkness by taking inspiration from Ozzy’s second solo album.

Their “3D Vinyl” range is said to capture "the great album art of the last several decades and brings that to you in a statue collector series.”

The hand-painted, officially licensed product is limited to 1981 pieces – a number chosen to reflect the year the album was released – with each coming with a certificate of authenticity printed on the back.

It stands at 12” x 12”, can be mounted on a wall or placed on a table or desk, and is now available for pre-order.

Last week, an online petition was launched to try and have Ozzy knighted. The campaign was looking to garner the support of 5000 people, but with more than 11,000 signatures, that number has now been raised to 15,000.