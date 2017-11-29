Knock it out the park with Pearl Jam’s online baseball game

Pearl Jam have launched an online baseball game to mark the release of their new concert movie Let’s Play Two.

The landmark film was captured at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, during their memorable 2016 season, when they won baseball’s World Series for the first time in 108 years.

Let’s Play Two is out on CD, DVD and Blu-ray – and fans now have the chance to win an autographed baseball and custom Pearl Jam baseball bat by playing the retro-themed game.

Fans can play as Jeff Ament, Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard and touring member Boom Gaspar – with each member having their own strengths and weaknesses. Players have just 60 seconds to try and hit as many home runs as they can.

Play it here.

Let’s Play Two was directed by Danny Clinch who says: “In my films and photographs, I love to explore the relationship between a band, their fans and the location.

“When it happens that the main characters of your film are Pearl Jam, the Chicago Cubs, their fans, and Wrigley Field during a historic moment, you know it’s going to be epic.

“Our instincts were correct to follow the story. I have learned to welcome the unexpected and it always pays off if you’re ready for it.”

Let’s Play Two is available via Amazon. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Pearl Jam: Let’s Play Two tracklist

Low Light Better Man Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town Last Exit Lightning Bolt Black Red Yellow Black Corduroy Given To Fly Jeremy Inside Job Go Crazy Mary Release Alive All The Way I’ve Got A Feeling

Watch Pearl Jam perform Go live in Chicago

Dissidents: How Pearl Jam's Vs. Album Kicked Back Against The World