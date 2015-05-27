Knifeworld move on with 3rd record

Kavus Torabi says Knifeworld’s third album will move on from the dark theme of last year’s The Unravelling – and concentrate more on the characters within the eight-piece band.

Debut release Buried Alone: Tales Of Crushing Defeat was almost entirely a solo project, while the follow-up was based on the frontman’s relationship with Tim Smith of Cardiacs, who suffered a heart attack and series of strokes in 2008.

Torabi tells Echoes And Dust: “I don’t want to go through that again. The second album was trying, but we got it out there. This one’s going to be about us.”

He adds: “I write to the strength of the characters and everyone is moving in the same direction. The first album was done on my own, by and large – now, everybody gets it.”

That includes dedication to the cause despite the challenges of balancing the books with such a large lineup. “We’re a balanced eight-piece. Any band bigger than five is not economical,” he accepts.

Torabi will front Gong on a UK tour later this year, following the death of mainman Daevid Allen. Meanwhile he’s working on a Guapo album entitled Obscure Knowledge.

Knifeworld continue their UK tour tonight ahead of an appearance at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair in Kent in July:

May 27: Manchester Gullivers

May 28: York Fibbers

May 29: London Boston Music Room

May 30: Brighton Prince Albert – Tim Smith benefit gig

May 31: Bristol Exchange