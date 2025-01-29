"All American and Canadian heads…..We are back!" Irish hip-hop sensations Kneecap announce 15-date North American tour

Kneecap have announced an extensive North American tour in October.

The Irish hip-hop trio, who yesterday released their first new music of 2025 in the form of revamped versions of their self-released 2021 single H.O.O.D., are already scheduled to play two shows at Coachella festival on April 11 and 18, plus club shows in Denver (Summit, April 14) and Salt Lake City (The Depot, April 15).



The newly-announced tour will see Mo Chara (Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh), Móglaí Bap (Naoise Ó Cairealláin) and DJ Próvaí (JJ Ó Dochartaigh) undertake 15 headline shows, launching at the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, Kentucky on October 3, and carrying on through until October 27, when they'll drop the curtain on the tour in San Francisco's The Independent club.

Kneecap North American Tour 2025

Oct 03: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Oct 04: Nashville Brooklyn Bowl, TN

Oct 07: Washington D.C. The Howard Theatre

Oct 08: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Oct 10: New York The Rooftop at Pier 17, NY

Oct 11: Boston Citizens House of Blues, MA

Oct 14: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, Canada

Oct 16: Detroit Saint Andrew's Hall, MI

Oct 17: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

Oct 18: Chicago Radius, Chicago, IL

Oct 20: Minneapolis Varsity Theatre, MN

Oct 23: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, Canada

Oct 24: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Oct 25: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Oct 27: San Francisco The Independent, CA

A post shared by KNEECAP (@kneecap32) A photo posted by on

Next month, Kneecap, the movie, will compete for six BAFTA Film Awards, and in 17 categories at the Irish Film and TV Academy.



The British Academy Film Awards are set to take place in London on February 16, while the IFTA awards ceremony will be staged at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre on February 14.



Last year the film won seven awards, including the top honour, Best British Independent Film, at the British Independent Film Awards.



Speaking to the BBC at the Awards, Móglaí Bap (Naoise Ó Cairealláin), offered his thoughts on why the film has connected with audiences worldwide.

"There's a lot of people who suffered under imperialism and colonialism and a lot of people see themselves in the story of it," he said. "Minority languages, minority cultures getting their shake at the stake."



Kneecap are currently working on their second album with producer Toddla T, who recorded their debut album Fine Art.