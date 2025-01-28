"You can hear influences of early grime, jungle, techno and Chicago footwork." Kneecap share seven hard-hitting, banging new takes on live favourite H.O.OD.

Kneecap have shared their first new music of 2025, releasing seven new versions of their self-released 2021 single H.O.O.D.



A long-standing live favourite, H.O.O.D. plays out over the closing credits of the west Belfast hip-hip trio's award-winning self-titled biopic, and has been given a 2025 makeover, by the band, London DJ/producer Sam Interface and the trio's Heavenly Records labelmates Working Men's Club.



Speaking about his remix of the song, Sam Interface says, "I loved the aggression and energy of the original version... I thought it would be really fun to re-imagine the track as a gritty, lo-fi, dance floor banger. I think you can hear influences of early grime, jungle techno and Chicago footwork as well as my own signature flavour. I hope people enjoy it, I really enjoyed making it!"

Listen to the seven new variations on the song below:





Next month, Kneecap, the movie, will compete for six BAFTA Film Awards, and is nominated in now fewer than 17 categories at the Irish Film and TV Academy.



The British Academy Film Awards are set to take place in London on February 16, while the IFTA awards ceremony will be staged at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre on February 14.



Last year the film won seven awards, including the top honour, Best British Independent Film, at the British Independent Film Awards.



Speaking to the BBC at the Awards, Móglaí Bap (Naoise Ó Cairealláin), offered his thoughts on why the film has connected with audiences worldwide.

"There's a lot of people who suffered under imperialism and colonialism and a lot of people see themselves in the story of it," he said. "Minority languages, minority cultures getting their shake at the stake."



Kneecap are currently working on their second album with producer Toddla T, who recorded their debut album Fine Art. The trio will play UK shows later this year, including a headline slot at the Wide Awake festival in London on May 23.