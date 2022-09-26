Kitten Pyramid to release new album Kiddo in December

Experimental UK pop proggers Kitten Pyramid have announced that they will release their third album, KIDDO, through FlipFlop Records on December 9.

At the same time the band will release a short film of the same name as a companion piece to the album, which will also celebrate the 175th birthday of the Vegetarian Society, a cause deeply personal and important to Scott Milligan, the band’s founder and creative dynamo: vegetarianism.

“I always wanted to make three albums and then cut my teeth in filmmaking,” Milligan says. “The debut album Uh-Oh! (2015) was an intentionally eclectic bag of songs to hopefully not restrict our direction moving forward. Once that went down well I focused on the craft of songwriting using a traditional palette before I headed down the more abstract route to complete the trilogy. Since the beginning, I always made my own videos, and honed this further with the KOOZY!! album promo clips in 2020.

"KIDDO is the most accurate showcase of what I wanted Kitten Pyramid to sound like, especially with songs such as Gobble Gobble. Whale is the gateway song to KIDDO. This was a single intended for Uh-Oh! but it didn’t get an opportunity to say hello o that record the first time around, but it has since become a popular live favourite so [producer and bandmate] Nick [Brine] remixed it adding the World’s Fastest Clapper and incredible fiddler player Eli Bishop. Adding this to KIDDO feels like the circle is complete. The fact that the song is about a livestock farmer's daughter who gets invited by aliens to escape an imploding world is a happy, or not so happy, coincidence…”

The band have previously released a video for Jalapeños.

Kitten Pyramid will elebrate the launch of KIDDO, Kitten Pyramid's third album in their home town of Burton on Trent at the Olde Royal Oak pub on December 10.

Kitten Pyramid: KIDDO

1. Whale (Featuring Eli Bishop)

2. KIDDO introduction

3. Road hog

4. BBC

5. Jalapenos

6. Biscuits

7. Idiot

8. Animals

9. Everyone’s a know all

10. Gobble Gobble

11. Love Song

Nandos (hidden track)