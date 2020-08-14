Kiss reschedule End Of The Road dates with David Lee Roth

Kiss have rescheduled the North American leg of their End Of The Road tour.

The band will be joined by David Lee Roth for the majority of shows, with the run of concerts set to resume in 2021.

The tour will get under way in Mansfield on August 18 and wrap up with a set in Lafayette on October 6. Tickets previously purchased for the postponed 2020 shows will be valid for the 2021 dates.

The news comes after Kiss recently confirmed they would tour across Europe next summer, which will include a headline performance at the UK’s Download festival on June 4.

Paul Stanley said: “We are waiting. We are ready. When we are told everyone is safe and this pandemic is over, we will shake the earth and rock your world as always and as never before.”

Gene Simmons added: “We can't wait for this pandemic to be over, and for all of you to be safe. We are planning to rock your world, once it is safe out there, for all of you and for us.”

Kiss revealed their intentions to tour one last time in September 2018, saying: “All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years.

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. Kiss Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... unapologetic and unstoppable.”

Kiss 2021 North American tour

Aug 18: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 19: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Aug 21: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena, NJ (Without DLR)

Aug 22: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 26: Pittsburgh KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 28: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC

Aug 29: Atlanta Cellairis Ampitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Sep 01: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 02: Dayton Wright State University Nutter Center, OH

Sep 04: Chigago Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre, IL

Sep 05: Milwaukee Marcus PAC, WI

Sep 17: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Ampitheater, WA

Sep 18: George Gorge Ampitheatre, WA

Sep 21: Boise Extramile Arena, ID

Sep 22: Salt Lake City Usana Ampitheatre, UT

Sep 25: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Ampitheatre, CA

Sep 26: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 29: Austin Austin360 Ampitheater, TX

Oct 01: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Oct 02: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Oct 05: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Oct 06:Lafayette Cajundome, LA