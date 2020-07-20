Kiss announce 2021 European tour

Kiss have announced that they’ll tour across Europe in the summer of 2021.

The band were planning on playing dates this year but those plans were shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Kiss have now revealed that their End Of The Road tour will resume next summer, with a total of 17 dates taking place throughout June and July 2021.

Paul Stanley says: “We are waiting. We are ready. When we are told everyone is safe and this pandemic is over, we will shake the earth and rock your world as always and as never before.”

Gene Simmons adds: “We can't wait for this pandemic to be over, and for all of you to be safe. We are planning to rock your world, once it is safe out there, for all of you and for us. See you in Europe.”

Because Kiss have had to move the tour back a year, the previously announced 2020 shows in Sandnes, Norway; Kaunas, Lithuania; Lisbon, Portugal; Gliwice, Poland and Sofia, Bulgaria will not be rescheduled.

Kiss revealed their intentions to tour one last time in September 2018, saying: “All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years.

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. Kiss Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... unapologetic and unstoppable.”

Kiss 2021 End Of The Road European tour

Jun 02: Antwerp Sportspalais, Belgium

Jun 08: Paris Accors Hotel Arena, France

Jun 10: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jun 12: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Jun 15: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Jun 19: Stockholm Tele 2 Arena, Sweden

Jun 21: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

Jun 23: Gothenburg Scandanavian, Sweden

Jun 25: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Jun 30: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 03: Barcelona Rockfest, Spain

Jul 04: Madrid Wizink Arena, Spain

Jul 06: Nimes Roman Arena, France

Jul 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Jul 10: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 12: Verona Arena Di Verona, Italy

Jul 15: Budapest Arena, Hungary