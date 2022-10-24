Kiss played a private party for less than 100 people at the weekend and there's video

Video has surfaced of Kiss playing a full show at a small club in Texas at the weekend. The gig, reportedly a private corporate event hosted by tobacco giant Philip Morris International, was held at the Vulcan Gas Company, a small club in downtown Austin, and apparently attended by less than 100 people.

Details are sketchy, but video of the event has emerged in several places, with short clips on Facebook and a hour-long film on the website of writer and broadcaster Michael Cavacini. The clips can be viewed below.

A photo of Kiss posing with Formula 1 racing driver Carlos Sainz Jr also appeared on Facebook. Sainz Jr was in Texas to race in the United States Grand Prix, which took place at the Circuit Of The Americas in Austin, but crashed out on the opening lap after qualifying in pole position.

Attendees at the Vulcan Gas Company were treated to a 14-song set of Kiss classics, opening with Detroit Rock City and closing with Rock and Roll All Nite. Full setlist below.

The band have now embarked on the first of this year's Kiss Kruises, which set sale from Los Angeles yesterday (October 24), featuring a bill that also includes Dokken/Lynch, Warrent and L.A. Guns. The second cruise (leaving October 29) sees the likes of Black Label Society, Buckcherry, Stryper and Vixen join the party.

Kiss: Austin Vulcan Gas Company setlist

Detroit Rock City

Shout It Out Loud

War Machine

Heaven's on Fire

I Love It Loud

Cold Gin

Lick It Up

Calling Dr. Love

Love Gun

I Was Made for Lovin' You

Black Diamond

Beth

Do You Love Me

Rock and Roll All Nite