19 more bands for Download

19 names have been added to the bill for the 2015 Download festival, which takes place at Donington on June 12-15.

Clutch, Lamb Of God, Black Veil Brides, Billy Idol and Rise Against are amongst the acts who’ll join headliners Slipknot, Muse and Kiss.

Also newly listed are Eagles Of Death Metal, Dragonforce, Hollywood Undead, Body Count, Every Time I Die, Parkway Drive, Backyard Babies, H.E.A.T., Motionless In White, Crown The Empire, Northlane, Madball and Mallory Knox.

Idol says: “It was a fantastic experience playing at Download 2010 in the teeming rain, with the audience completely unfazed. If that was fun, this year should be dynamite.”

Rise Against frontman Tim McIlraith adds: “Download always puts together one of the best and heaviest lineups in the UK – and we’re pretty damn ready to get muddy with the best of them.”

Five Finger Death Punch, Black Stone Cherry, Faith No More, Marilyn Manson, A Day To Remember, Motley Crue, Slash and Enter Shikari have already been confirmed for the bill, with many more to follow.

Tickets are on sale via www.downloadfestival.com – weekend arena access costs £170, weekend plus three nights’ camping is £195 and weekend plus five nights’ camping is £205. A limited number of RIP luxury tent and hotel packages remain on sale.

Download 2015 so far

Friday, June 12: Slipknot, Judas Priest, Five Finger Death Punch, Black Stone Cherry

Saturday, June 13: Muse, Faith No More, Marilyn Manson, A Day To Remember

Sunday, June 15: Kiss, Motley Crue, Slash, Enter Shikari

Also playing

Lamb Of God, Black Veil Brides, Billy Idol, Rise Against, Clutch, Eagles Of Death Metal, Dragonforce, Hollywood Undead, Body Count, Every Time I Die, Parkway Drive, Backyard Babies, H.E.A.T., Motionless In White, Crown The Empire, Northlane, Madball, Mallory Knox