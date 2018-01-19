Kiss Kruise 2018 to set sail with Ace Frehley

The Kiss Kruise will set sail later this year, marking the eighth time the band have taken to the seas for a festival of music.

It will depart from Miami on October 31 and take in stops at Key West and Nassau, before retuning to shore on November 5.

Kiss will again headline the event – and this year they’ve invited former guitarists Ace Frehley and Bruce Kulick to perform. Bruce, who was in the band between 1984-1996, will appear with his brother Bob.

A statement reads: “2300+ Kiss Navy fans. Dozens of shows by some of your favourite bands. Six music and fun-filled venues. Miles of open ocean. Boundless new memories. The one and the only Kiss. Best week of your year.”

Further artists will be announced in due course, while pre-sale ticket details can be found on the official Kiss Kruise website.

Early last year, there was speculation that Frehley could rejoin Kiss, with the guitarist saying there was a “50-50” chance of it happening.

However, Paul Stanley said he had “no thoughts of re-visiting the past” and bassist Gene Simmons, who hooked up with Ace at a benefit show in support of victims of Hurricane Harvey, finally closed the door on a reunion in September.

