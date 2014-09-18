Kiss classic Love Gun reissued

A deluxe edition of Kiss’ Love Gun is to be released later this year.

It will come as a 2CD and digital release and contains a fully remastered version of the group’s 1977 album along with a second disc filled with rare and previously unreleased demos and live recordings.

They include Plaster Caster, Then She Kissed Me, Tomorrow Tonight and Much Too Soon. Also featured is Love Gun (Teaching Demo) where frontman Paul Stanley talks through the song’s chord structure.

The second disc contains a 1977 interview with bassist Gene Simmons, along with previously unavailable live tracks recorded in Maryland the same year.

The package includes liner notes by Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott, who has been on the road with the US veterans throughout the summer.

He introduced the band at their gig in New Jersey recently, while guitarist Phil Collen joined Kiss on stage in Atlantic City to play Deuce last month.

Love Gun Deluxe Edition launches on October 28 via Universal.

Tracklist

CD1: Original album

I Stole Your Love 2. Christine Sixteen 3. Got Love For Sale 4. Shock Me 5. Tomorrow And Tonight 6. Love Gun 7. Hooligan 8. Almost Human 9. Plaster Caster 10. Then She Kissed Me

CD2: Demos, Interview & Live