Joe Elliott introduces KISS onstage

Two nights ago, Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott got to do something that most Kiss fans will never get to do: perform the band's famous intro.

Elliott made the famous “You wanted the best, you got the best. The hottest band in the world… KISS” introduction on Saturday night before the band’s show at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Def Leppard and Kiss are currently on a co-headlining tour of the US. Last week, the former announced they they were postponing a Las Vegas residency scheduled for November. Kiss, meanwhile, have their own residency planned for the same month.