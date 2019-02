King’s X guitarist Ty Tabor has released a teaser video for his upcoming solo album.

Alien Beans will be released in 2016 via Rat Pak Records and the video teaser can be viewed below. No firm release date has been confirmed for what will be the follow-up to his 2013 solo effort Nobody Wins When Nobody Plays.

Earlier this year, King’s X asked fans to help uncover memorabilia for a planned series of reissues.