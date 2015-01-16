King's X launch fan appeal

King’s X are calling on fans to help gather material for a series of upcoming reissues.

The veteran rockers plan CD and vinyl reissues of their classic early albums Faith Hope Love, Gretchen Goes To Nebraska, Out Of The Silent Planet, King’s X, Ear Candy and Dogman.

And to help with the packaging and layout of the new versions, the band are asking fans to get in touch if they have any photos, flyers, gig tickets or other merchandise from the 1988 to 1996 era of the group.

The band say: “King’s X will be releasing a series of reissues in 2015 on CD and on vinyl. The band and Metal Blade Records are putting together packaging and track listings at this very moment, and the band would like to ask fans for a favour.

“King’s X are looking for photos, show flyers, ticket stubs, etc. from the 1988-1996 era of the band. If you were there and have any photos from that time, they have a chance to be featured in the layout for one of the upcoming reissues.”

Fans who think they have any relevant material are asked to get in touch with the band via e-mail address kingsxphotos@gmail.com in the first instance.

King’s X were forced to cancel a number of shows last year after drummer Jerry Gaskill underwent heart surgery. He suffered a heart attack in September – two years after a similar incident in 2012.