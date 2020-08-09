King Mothership announce debut album The Ritual

King Mothership – the new band featuring Periphery’s Spencer Sotelo and Matt Halpern along with Slaves’ bass player Tai Wright – release their debut album, The Ritual, on October 2 via Century Media Records and 3DOT Recordings.

The record takes inspiration from Muse, Jamiroquai, The Mars Volta, The Dear Hunter, and Queen. Australian guitarist Plini also makes a guest appearance on closing track I Stand Alone.

Says Sotelo, “I’m very excited to finally share this record with the world. These ideas have been around for about eight years and it’s such an amazing feeling to have sculpted them into songs we’re all so proud of as a band. We had a blast making this record and I think it’s gonna be the first of many to come.”

The singer has been working on/off on King Mothership for nearly a full decade and also plays guitars and keyboards in the project. Of the album’s lengthy gestation, he says, "I just got sick of hearing it in the demo form. I would have some Periphery fans hit me up every now and then, and they'd be like, 'What happened?' Somebody hit me up in my direct messages like, 'What's the deal with that?' And I was like, 'Yeah, what is the deal with that?' A couple years ago, I went back and started opening the sessions. I was like, 'This is fucking cool.' I was re-inspired."