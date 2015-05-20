King King launch Waking Up video

King King have released a lyric video for their track Waking Up – view it below.

It’s taken from the band’s latest album, Reaching For The Light, launched earlier this month via Manhaton Records.

Mainman Alan Nimmo recently said: “We’re really proud of the album. It’s faster, louder, more energetic and more exciting. It’s got the potential to blow the roof off.”

Their next UK tour starts in October: Oct 21: Burton Upon Trent Brewhouse Oct 22: Bury St Edmunds Apex Oct 23: Harpenden Public Halls Oct 24: Tavistock Wharf Oct 25: Coventry Copper Rooms Oct 27: Carlisle Old Fire Station Oct 29: Holmfirth Picturedrome Oct 30: Clitheroe Grand Oct 31: Glenrothes Rothes Hall Nov 01: York Fibbers Nov 03: Chesterfield Real Time Live Nov 04: Hull Fruit Nov 06: Frome Cheese & Grain Nov 07: Shoreham Ropetackle Arts Centre Nov 12: Bromsgrove Atrix Nov 13: Sale Waterside Arts Centre Nov 14: Morecambe Platform Nov 15: Shrewsbury Theatre Seven