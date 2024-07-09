“It’s not a sci-fi record, it’s about life and stuff.” King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard prepare next month's Flight b741 album for lift-off with release of video for Le Risque

King Gizzard... offer first taste of their 26th studio album with a salute to life's risk-takers

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have shared the first single from their forthcoming 26th album FLIGHT b741.

Le Risque finds the Melbourne psych-rock overlords saluting risk-takers such as American stunt legend Evel Knievel and French tightrope artist Philippe Petit, and encourages listeners to take a 'YOLO' approach to life.

Bandleader Stuart Mackenzie says: “We had broad themes for every song, and for the bigger picture of the album as a whole, but once the mic was passed it was all up to the person who was singing. These songs weren’t written in isolation – someone would write their verse, sing it for the demo, and that would inspire the next person’s part. So we were riffing off each other.

“Lyrically, it’s all pretty introspective – we’re having a lot of fun, but we’re often singing about some pretty heavy shit, and probably hitting on some deeper, more universal themes than usual. It’s not a sci-fi record, it’s about life and stuff.”

“Been working real hard on this one. So excited for you all to hear it! Thanks for flying.”

Watch the video below:

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Le Risque (Official Video) - YouTube King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Le Risque (Official Video) - YouTube
Last month, the sextet announced plans for a Europe Residency Tour in 2025. As its title suggests, the tour will see the psych-rock stars undertaking multi-night residencies in each city they visit.

The. band will play:

May 18: Lisbon Coliseu dos Recreios, Portugal
May 19: Lisbon Coliseu dos Recreios, Portugal
May 20: Lisbon Coliseu dos Recreios, Portugal
May 23: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain
May 24: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain
May 25: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain
May 29: Vilnius Puliskes Prison 2.0, Lithuania
May 30: Vilnius Puliskes Prison 2.0, Lithuania
May 31: Vilnius Puliskes Prison 2.0, Lithuania

Jun 04: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, Greece
Jun 05: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, Greece
Jun 06: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, Greece
Jun 08: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria
Jun 09: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria
Jun 10: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria

