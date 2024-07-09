“It’s not a sci-fi record, it’s about life and stuff.” King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard prepare next month's Flight b741 album for lift-off with release of video for Le Risque

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have shared the first single from their forthcoming 26th album FLIGHT b741.

Le Risque finds the Melbourne psych-rock overlords saluting risk-takers such as American stunt legend Evel Knievel and French tightrope artist Philippe Petit, and encourages listeners to take a 'YOLO' approach to life.



Bandleader Stuart Mackenzie says: “We had broad themes for every song, and for the bigger picture of the album as a whole, but once the mic was passed it was all up to the person who was singing. These songs weren’t written in isolation – someone would write their verse, sing it for the demo, and that would inspire the next person’s part. So we were riffing off each other.



“Lyrically, it’s all pretty introspective – we’re having a lot of fun, but we’re often singing about some pretty heavy shit, and probably hitting on some deeper, more universal themes than usual. It’s not a sci-fi record, it’s about life and stuff.”



“Been working real hard on this one. So excited for you all to hear it! Thanks for flying.”

Watch the video below:

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Le Risque (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Last month, the sextet announced plans for a Europe Residency Tour in 2025. As its title suggests, the tour will see the psych-rock stars undertaking multi-night residencies in each city they visit.

The. band will play:



May 18: Lisbon Coliseu dos Recreios, Portugal

May 19: Lisbon Coliseu dos Recreios, Portugal

May 20: Lisbon Coliseu dos Recreios, Portugal

May 23: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain

May 24: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain

May 25: Barcelona Poble Espanyol, Spain

May 29: Vilnius Puliskes Prison 2.0, Lithuania

May 30: Vilnius Puliskes Prison 2.0, Lithuania

May 31: Vilnius Puliskes Prison 2.0, Lithuania



Jun 04: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, Greece

Jun 05: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, Greece

Jun 06: Athens Lycabettus Theatre, Greece

Jun 08: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria

Jun 09: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria

Jun 10: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria