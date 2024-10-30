King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard drop new track Phantom Island and announce that they'll be heading out on tour with an orchestra

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have shared the new single, Phantom Island, lifted from their upcoming album, which currently does not have a title.

The prolific Aussie genre-hoppers share that the project contains the left over songs from the recording sessions of their previously-released, 26th studio album, Flight b741.

Phantom Island commences with atmospheric strings and twinkling piano keys, before a verse takes over with a full, colourful jazz arrangement, reminiscent of a James Bond theme.

“So our last album was 10 songs. Except we recorded 20 in that session,” frontman Stu Mackenzie explains in a press statement. “Here’s a track from the other set of 10. It’s even more maxxed out than the last one. There’s a whole fuckin’ orchestra on there. Hahahahahah!”

Alongside the new track, the band have announced that they'll be hitting the road with an orchestra for their Phantom Island tour.

The trek will include a full orchestra with conductor and music director Sarah Hicks, as well as city-specific orchestras. Not all dates will feature orchestral arrangements.

It'll kick off on July 28, 2025 in Philadelphia and continue on through to New Haven, Forest Hills, Columbia, and more before wrapping up on August 17 in Buena Vista.

On a social media post announcing the news, the band write: "NEW SONG! NEW GIZZ! We have an orchestra now haha



✈️ Song is called Phantom Island

✈️ Album with orchestra in the works

✈️ So yeah, that last album Flight b741 actually had 20 songs. The other 10 are on this one but we added an orchestra HAHAHAHAHA

✈️ USA orchestra tour announcement in approx. 3 hrs.

✈️ (And some rock shows too shhhh)"

King Gizzard released Flight b741 back in August, which served as the follow-up to 2023’s PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation and The Silver Cord.

Listen to Phantom Island below:

