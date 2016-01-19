Peter Gabriel and Sting announce joint tour

Sting and Peter Gabriel will hit the road across North America for the Rock Paper Scissors tour this summer.

The duo will play a string of 19 dates in June and July – having first toured together in the 80s for Amnesty International.

The duo also hint that they’ll be covering and re-imagining each other’s songs – and that they’ll perform both individual and joint sets at each show.

Sting says on his website: “The interesting thing for me is what happens to our songs when they are juxtaposed with each other’s songs. What I do will change what he does and vice-versa. The songs we trade and the songs that we sing together will have an unexpected result, we hope.”

Ex Genesis vocalist Gabriel adds: “For me it’s partly what sounds good in that present incarnation balanced with what people want to hear. You want to try and get both sides and throw in something unfamiliar as well as the hits.”

Tickets go on sale on January 25. Pre-sale tickets are available via the Sting.com Fan Club on January 20.

Sting and Peter Gabriel Rock Paper Scissors Tour

June 21: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

June 23: Washington Verizon Center, DC

June 24: Wantagh Jones Beach, NY

June 26: Philadelphia BB&T Pavilion, PA

June 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

June 29: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

June 30: Detroit The Palace of Auburn Hills, MI

July 02: Worcester DCU Center, MA

July 05: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

July 07: Festival D’été De Québec, QC

July 09: Chicago United Center, IL

July 10: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI

July 12: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

July 14: San Jose SAP Center, CA

July 15: Lake Tahoe Harvey’s, NV

July 17: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, LA

July 21: Seattle Key Arena, WA

July 23: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

July 24: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB