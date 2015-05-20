King Crimson head to Canada

King Crimson have added a run of Canadian dates to their 2015 touring schedule.

They’ll perform 10 shows in November, marking their first visit to the country since 2003.

Mainman Robert Fripp is joined in the eighth incarnation of the band by drummers Gavin Harrison, Bill Rieflin and Pat Mastelotto plus guitarist Jakko Jakszyk, flautist Mel Collins and bassist Tony Levin.

An official statement quotes Fripp saying: “When music appears which only King Crimson can play, then, sooner or later, King Crimson appears to play the music.”

The lineup, who released a live album in January, will return to the UK in August. Fripp and former Crimson member David Cross this month released collaborative album Starlight, based on the band’s classic track Starless.

Nov 13: Quebec Palais Montcalm

Nov 14: Quebec Palais Montcalm

Nov 16: Montreal Theatre St Denis

Nov 17: Montreal Theatre St Denis

Nov 19: Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Nov 20: Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Nov 24: Calgary Jack Singer Concert Hall

Nov 26: Vancouver Vogue Theatre

Nov 27: Vancouver Vogue Theatre

Nov 29: Victoria Royal Theatre