Fripp and Cross revisit Starless

King Crimson mainman Robert Fripp and ex-member David Cross have recorded an album exploring classic track Starless.

Entitled Starless Starlight, the eight-piece work is based on a melody Cross wrote for the original, which appeared on Red in 1974. Fripp recorded two improvised takes in 2006 and Cross has reworked them and added violin parts.

Cross says: “It’s a piece in which we all managed to express ourselves and get our personalities across. This little theme that Starless Starlight is based on has a kind of journey, and it emerges different but still surviving. I’ve always been very impressed with that.”

He continues: “Somehow the piece manages to embody some very simple ideas – quite romantic and sentimental, but at the same time angry and dark.”

Starless Starlight is released via Noisy Records on May 4. Cross recently completed work on a David Cross Band album and he’s working with former Van Der Graaf Generator multi-instrumentalist David Jackson. King Crimson will tour the UK later this year:

Aug 31: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Sep 01: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Sep 03: Cardiff St. David’s Hall

Sep 05: Brighton Dome Concert Hall

Sep 07: London Hackney Empire

Sep 08: London Hackney Empire

Sep 11: Manchester The Lowry

Sep 14: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sep 17: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Starless Starlight tracklist