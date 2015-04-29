Fripp and Cross revisit Starless

King Crimson mainman Robert Fripp and ex-member David Cross have recorded an album exploring classic track Starless.
Entitled Starless Starlight, the eight-piece work is based on a melody Cross wrote for the original, which appeared on Red in 1974. Fripp recorded two improvised takes in 2006 and Cross has reworked them and added violin parts.
Cross says: “It’s a piece in which we all managed to express ourselves and get our personalities across. This little theme that Starless Starlight is based on has a kind of journey, and it emerges different but still surviving. I’ve always been very impressed with that.”
He continues: “Somehow the piece manages to embody some very simple ideas – quite romantic and sentimental, but at the same time angry and dark.”
Starless Starlight is released via Noisy Records on May 4. Cross recently completed work on a David Cross Band album and he’s working with former Van Der Graaf Generator multi-instrumentalist David Jackson. King Crimson will tour the UK later this year:
Aug 31: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
Sep 01: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
Sep 03: Cardiff St. David’s Hall
Sep 05: Brighton Dome Concert Hall
Sep 07: London Hackney Empire
Sep 08: London Hackney Empire
Sep 11: Manchester The Lowry
Sep 14: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Sep 17: Edinburgh Usher Hall
Starless Starlight tracklist
- Starless Starlight Loops 2. In The Shadow 3. Shine And Fall 4. Starless Theme 5. One By One, The Stars Were Going 6. Fear Of Starlight 7. Starlight Trio 8. Sure Of The Dark