King Crimson announce physical release for new documentary

King Crimson have announced the details of the physical edition of their upcoming documentary film In The Court Of The Crimson King, King Crimson At 50, which will be released on Blue-ray and DVD through Panegyric Recordings on November 11 as a two-disc set and as an eight-disc set on December 2.

The film, directed by Tobie Amies, opens for one day only in select independent cinemas worldwide on Wednesday October 19, with a specially filmed introduction. It is then scheduled to stream via nugs.net (opens in new tab) on October 22.

The film, four years in the making, has been described by Crimson leader Robert Fripp as "A grown-up film about working players living, dying, laughing, playing..."

The two-disc set includes the full documentary film, an early edited version of the film, the final performance of the classic Starless from the band’s final ever concert in Tokyo, Japan in December 2021 and four trailers/shorts.

The limited eight-disc set contains the same as above plus live and studio performances from the 50th anniversary tour, a plethora of additional footage and music from the original soundtrack and more over 4 CDs - many tracks previously unreleased and/or new to CD.

The latter comes housed in a rigid slipcase, with the discs packaged in mini-gatefold sleeves along with a 48-page booklet with notes from the director Toby Amies, King Crimson manager, music and film producer David Singleton, a statement from Robert Fripp and tour photos by Tony Levin and David Singleton plus still images from the film.

You can see the full contents list for both sets below.

Full Contents list below:

BLU-RAY 1 and DVD 1 (for both editions - KCBD101 & KCXP5011)

In The Court Of The Crimson King - King Crimson at 50 (A film by Toby Amies) Excerpts From CosmiKc F*Kc - A 23 minutes edit from the early version of the film. Starless - The Final Performance - Live at Bunkamura, Tokyo, December 8, 2021 Trailers and Additional Short Films

• Schizophonia • Widows

• Raindance

• Official Trailer

BLU-RAY 2 and DVD 2 (for 8-disc edition – KCXP5011 only) King Crimson - Tring: Live in the Studio

King Crimson - Rock In Rio

Gentlemen Of The Road

A 38-minute short film: Backstage with King Crimson

CDs 1-4 (MUSIC FROM THE FILM SOUNDTRACK AND BEYOND )

CD1

1. Introductory Bellscape - Live 06-07/11/18 *

2. 21st Century Schizoid Man (edit) - mixed by Steven Wilson 2019

3. Moonchild (including cadenzas) - Live in Philadelphia, 23/09/19 **

4. Cat Food - from Cat Food EP Alt. mix by David Singleton

5. Lizard: i Prince Rupert Awakes Recorded at Wessex Studios, 1970, Keith Tippett piano ii Bolero iii Dawn Song iv Last Skirmish v Prince Rupertʼs Lament - Live in Rome 23/07/18 * [exc I, prev. rel] 6. The Letters - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *

7. Sailorʼs Tale - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *

8. Easy Money - Live in Oakland 05/09/19 **

9. Larksʼ Tongues In Aspic Part Two (Fripp) - Alt. mix by Steven Wilson 2012

CD 2

1. Fracture - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *

2. Fallen Angel - 2009 remaster by Robert Fripp & Simon Heyworth 3. Discipline - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *

4. Cadence And Cascade - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *

5. The ConstruKction Of Light - Live In Nijmegen, 22/06/19 **

6. Peace - Live in Vienna 01/12/16

7. Matte Kudasai (alt. intro) Recorded at Island Studios, 1981

8. The Mincer - Live in Zurich, 1973, completed at Air Studios, 1974 9. A Scarcity Of Miracles - Live in Japan 2015

10. Radical Action Suite - Live in the studio, Tring, 2018 *

Radical Action I / Meltdown / Radical Action II / Level Five

11. Peace A Theme - mixed by Steven Wilson 2022 *

CD 3

1. Drumzilla - Live in Los Angeles 06/08/21 *

2. Waiting Man - Live in Frejus 27/08/82

3. Seizure - Live in San Francisco, 01/11/98

4. The Talking Drum - Alt. mix by Steven Wilson 2012 5. Indiscipline - Live in Del Ray Beach 23/07/21 **

6. Exposure - Mixed by Steven Wilson 2021

7. VROOOM - Live in Toronto 20/11/15

8. Coda: Marine 475 -Live in London 01/07/96

9. Darts - 2022 remaster by Marian Hafenstein at Possible Studios, Berlin ** 10. Requiem (Extended version) - mixed by Steven Wilson 2013

CD 4

1. Walk On: Rio - Live in Rio de Janeiro 06/10/19 *

2. Larksʼ Tongues In Aspic Part One - Live in Stuttgart 16/06/19 *** 3. Breathless - Live in Poland 2018

4. One More Red Nightmare - Live in Sandy 03/08/21 ***

5. Epitaph - Live in Rio de Janeiro 06/10/20 *

6. Frame By Frame - Live in Nashville 27/09/19 ***

7. Pictures Of A City - Live in Osaka 02/12/21 ***

8. Red - Live in St. Augustine 24/07/21 ***

9. The Court Of The Crimson King - Live in Rio de Janeiro 06/10/21 * 10. Starless - Live in Tokyo 08/12/21 *

Key to OST: * = Previously unreleased, ** Previously Available via download at DGM Live/Cassette only release, *** Previously available in a different mix/master at DGM Live. All asterisked material new to CD.