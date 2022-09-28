King Crimson documentary to open in October

Tobie Amies' long-awaited King Crimson documentary, In The Court Of The Crimson King, King Crimson At 50, will launch this October. You can watch the trailer below.

The documentary, described by Crimson leader Robert Fripp as "A grown-up film about working players living, dying, laughing, playing..." was four years in the making and will open for one day only in select independent cinemas worldwide on Wednesday October 19, with a specially filmed introduction.

Following that, the film is scheduled to stream via nugs.net (opens in new tab) on October 24. A BluRay/DVD release and larger box set will follow, which will include previously unseen live performances from the band, outtakes and hours of unreleased additional footage.

The film makers sate: "In keeping with King Crimson’s independent, ethical, and iconoclastic approach to the music and entertainment business they have sidestepped traditional broadcast platforms in order to bring the film direct to their fans without further delay or compromise."

A full list of participating UK cinemas can be found at the Everyman Cinemas website (opens in new tab), while a full list of participating worldwide cinemas will be available from ITKOTCK (opens in new tab) from October 3.

Get tickets for the nugs.net streaming (opens in new tab).

The filmmakers also state: "Any cinemas wishing to screen the film or fans who would like to organise a screening themselves should contact the film via the website (opens in new tab)."