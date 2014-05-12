King 810 to release EP on Roadrunner Records

One of the most exciting and genuinely scary bands we've heard in ages are finally releasing a proper record.

The newest members of the Roadrunner Records roster are gearing up to unleash their very powerful proem EP on 9 June. Hailing from the city of Flint – renowned for its high levels of murder and gang violence – the EP reflects the despair and bleakness of the band’s forgotten surroundings. Think Iowa-era Slipknot and you’re getting there.

The band are playing their first ever UK show on 15 June at Download festival and we’re betting it’ll be one of the most visceral performances of the weekend.

Listen to the EP over here now and download the track Fat Around The Heart. And check out the video for Killem All here.