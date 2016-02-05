King 810's Flint water mission makes local TV

King 810 have described their Flint bottled water drive as “the obvious thing to do” in an interview with a local TV station.

The band have been leaving packs of bottled water on people’s doorsteps and street corners in their Michigan hometown, which is in the grip of a toxic water crisis.

President Barack Obama declared a state of emergency in the city. The problems started after a cost-cutting switchover from Detroit to the River Flint in April 2014.

King 810 have been a prominent voice for Flint residents. They recently made the song We Gotta Help Ourselves available to stream, dedicated to Flint victims, and they partnered with local shop Savage Village to release a line of t-shirts.

All proceeds from the sales go to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint’s Child Health & Development Fund.

Frontman David Gunn tells ABC12: “It’s the obvious thing to do. If there’s a problem in the city, if there’s a problem with the people, then everybody should do something about it.

“It’s our town, it’s our people, it’s not a question about a reason that we have to do it. As soon as it became a problem, you gotta immediately start finding an answer for it.”

Meanwhile, King 810 have hinted that they’ve returned to the studio to begin recording the follow-up to 2014’s Memoirs Of A Murderer.