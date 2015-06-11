King 810 issue Eyes promo

King 810 have released a promo for their track Eyes (Sleep It All Away).

It’s taken from their 2014 debut album Memoirs Of A Murderer and was directed by John ‘Quig’ Quigley of Chrome Bumper Films. View it below.

Frontman David Gunn tells Loudwire: “Eyes is probably my favourite song from the record. Even after it was finished and the record was released I didn’t have the feeling that the song was done.

“It wasn’t until this video was finished and the visual was paired with the audio that I felt it was a completely done and was satisfied with it.”

They released the track Revenge in May from the Midwest Monsters 2 mixtape and cancelled their planned European tour which included a set at this year’s Download. It was the second time they’ve failed to appear at the Donington event following the arrests of Gunn and bassist Eugene Gill last year in the US.

The Michigan outfit have two summer appearances planned in the States:

Jul 24: Thornville Gathering Of The Juggalos, OH

Aug 07: Birch Run Dirt Fest, MI

