King 810 cancel Euro tour

King 810 have cancelled their planned European festival tour, which included a set at Download next month.

It’s the second time they’ve failed to appear at Donington, following the arrests of frontman David Gunn and bassist Eugene Gill as they set off for the UK from their Michigan home last year.

King 810 say via Facebook: “We were trying to make this work, but some unforeseen shit at home will keep us in the States at this time. We apologise to everyone who will miss us.

“But we plan on making the best of the situation – going home and working on more music, more videos and more content for y’all. Again, we apologise, and we will make it back over there as soon as possible.”

Gunn told fans this week: “We’re finishing up the final touches on our latest project. I promise to get y’all a preview within a week. Stay tuned.”

King 810 cancelled shows

Jun 05: Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 06: Forta Rock, Netherlands

Jun 07: Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 12: Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 14: Download, UK

Jun 16: Rock In Roma, Italy

Jun 19: Graspop Metal Meeting, France