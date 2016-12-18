King 810 cancel Detroit show over venue's gun ban

King 810 cancelled a show in Detroit because they were told they couldn’t bring their guns to the venue.

The band – who have been at the centre of recent controversies over firearms – were due to perform at Saint Andrew’s Hall on December 17 (Saturday), but after being searched by staff at the venue, they were told they could not have the weapons with them.

As a result, King 810 cancelled the show.

Frontman David Gunn says they band were “singled out” and searched every time they tried to re-enter the building.

He says: “During this process they let us know that they don’t do this to other groups and that essentially they were singling us out.

“After informing them that a few people in the group are licensed to carry for security measures we were still not allowed to come onto their property with protection. Michigan is an open carry state. We’ve made this stand completely clear.

“We had every intention on playing and were looking forward to the show, as the biggest one of our careers to date. This is not an easy decision to make, but we have to answer to ourselves first and foremost.”

Gunn continues: “This is not about shows or weapons. This is about our inherent rights. They will surely try to sweep this under the rug and spun as ‘unforeseen circumstances.’ But we tell the truth to the people.

“These people tried to tell us police officers can’t even carry guns into their establishment. If this is where this country is headed. God damn.”

King 810 recently had a show in Chicago cancelled when the city’s Thalia Hall venue said it was uncomfortable with the band’s “excessive use of guns and violent imagery.”

Gunn later insisted he wouldn’t apologise for being a gun owner, adding that firearms are part of the band’s culture.

