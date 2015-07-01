Kinetic Element stream Travelog

Kinetic Element have made their album Travelog available to stream.

The band’s second album was released this month by Melodic Revolution Records and is the follow-up to 2009 debut Powered By Light.

Keyboard player Mike Visaggio says: “Although normally I prefer to let listeners ferret it out for themselves, the new album is most definitely inspired by current events.

“We believe that liberty is what humanity’s preferred state of being is. The lyrics of the CD then are understood as standing up for that.”

Stream the album via Melodic Revolution Records’ website.

TRAVELOG TRACKLIST