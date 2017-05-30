Kim Seviour Reveals New Album Artwork, Tracklisting And Pre-order Details

Kim Seviour has revealed the artwork, tracklisting and pre-order details for her debut solo album Recovery Is Learning. The album is released through White Star Records, the label set up by Lonely Robot’s John Mitchell and his business partner Chris Hillman, and to whom Seviour was the first artist signed.

The album art has been provided by Budapest-based artist Roxanne Phoenix. “The girl in the artwork is the character around whom the album is based, and who we follow through a journey of self discovery and out the other side,” explains Seviour. “An old college friend of mine tagged me in a Facebook photo of Roxanne’s artwork, as a painting she did by sheer and spooky coincidence resembled me quite strongly. I looked through the rest of her work and absolutely loved her style. I saw a version of the painting similar to the artwork and just knew that it would be the perfect image, so after contacting Roxanne she made a slightly amended version for me. She was wonderful to work with, I found her by accident, and it was an accident that I’m SO thankful for!”

The full tracklisting is:

Chiasma

Call To Action

Connect

Faberge

Mother Wisdom

The Dive

Where She Sleeps

Recovery Is Learning

Morning Of The Soul

Pre-order information:

White Star Records have already launched pre-orders for Recovery Is Learning via their own website, where the CD comes with a limited edition signed album artwork card.

Available from iTunes, where current track Chiasma is also available now.

Recovery Is Learning will also be available from Amazon and other retailers as a digipack.Chiasma is available to stream on Spotify. The video can be viewed below.