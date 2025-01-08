Millennial metalheads, rejoice! Killswitch Engage announce US shows with fellow metalcore champions Shadows Fall

Killswitch Engage have announced four US shows with New Wave Of American Heavy Metal scenemates Shadows Fall, and the nostalgia is real.

The two bands, who concurrently rose up the ranks of the New England scene in the early 2000s, will be supported by Fit For A King and Boundaries when they play together in May.

The list of dates is available below and tickets go on general sale on January 10 at 10am local time.

The announcement follows both Killswitch Engage and Shadows Fall putting out new music after lengthy dry spells. Late last year, Killswitch announced that their first album in six years, This Consequence, will come out on February 21 via Metal Blade. The news was accompanied by the release of the album’s lead single, Forever Aligned.

Meanwhile, Shadows Fall recently unveiled their first song in 12 years, In The Grey. It was the band’s first piece of new music since returning from a lengthy hiatus in 2021, and they implied in a statement that more is to come.

“When Shadows Fall first got back in the practice space to prepare for our reunion shows [in 2021], we did not know if it would lead to new music, but the excitement of jamming together and all of the riffs that Jon [Donais, guitars] had floating around in his head led us in the direction almost immediately,” they wrote.

“The idea began flowing, the energy started building and new songs began taking form out of the chaos.”

The newly announced shows will follow Killswitch’s spring 2025 North American tour, which will run from March to April. Support on those dates will come from Kublai Khan TX, Fit For A King and Frozen Soul. See dates and details here.

Outside of Killswitch, guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz is busy with a side-project featuring ex-Killswitch singer Howard Jones. The pair recently revealed the band’s name as Burn Eternal and say their debut album has been mixed.

Killswitch Engage x Shadows Fall US tour:

May 10: Indianapolis Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre, IN

May 11: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

May 13: New Orleans The Fillmore, LA

May 14: Birmingham Avondale Brewing Company, AL