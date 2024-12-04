“Our schedules have caused this to take longer than expected, thanks for bearing with us”: Former Killswitch Engage bandmates Howard Jones and Adam D’s new project has a name, album almost finished

Former Killswitch Engage singer Howard Jones has spilled more details on his collaboration with the metalcore band’s guitarist, Adam Dutkiewicz.

Jones and Dutkiewicz were bandmates in Killswitch from 2002 until Jones’ exit in 2012. However, the pair have been working on a new project for some time now, which Jones names as Burn Eternal in a new Instagram post. The singer also reveals that their debut album has been mixed.

Captioning a photo of the vocalist and guitarist together, he writes: “Thai food lunch date! It’s been a busy year for us, but we finally have our album mixed.

“Our schedules have caused this to take longer than expected, thanks for bearing with us. Back to work. We are Burn Eternal. See you soon.”

Jones made three albums with Killswitch before leaving due to “personal issues”, primarily his struggles with type 2 diabetes. He and his former bandmates remained close friends, though, and have reunited onstage a handful of times since 2018. In 2019, Jones guested on the metalcore outfit’s single The Signal Fire, singing alongside current frontman Jesse Leach.

In May 2023, Jones revealed that he and Dutkiewicz were in the studio for a mysterious new project together. “1st song down, 11 to go,” he wrote via Instagram. Last December, the singer shared that vocal recording for the album was finished.

Dutkiewicz explained how he and Jones reunited during an appearance on Total Rock’s Louder radio show last year. “[Jones] just hit me up,” he said. “He was like, ‘Why don’t you write some music for me?’ And I was, like, ‘Sure.’ So yeah, we’re working on a record right now.”

The guitarist didn’t offer a timeframe on when their album would come out, citing his then-commitments to recording the ninth Killswitch record. Said record has since been finished and announced: This Consequence will come out on February 21 via Metal Blade. Lead single Forever Aligned is currently streaming.

Also on Dutkiewicz’s plate is Killswitch’s upcoming North American tour. The band will play across the US and Canada in March and April, supported by Kublai Khan TX, Fit For A King and Frozen Soul. See dates and details below.

Killswitch Engage 2025 North American tour:

Mar 05: Nashville The Pinnacle, TN

Mar 06: Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Mar 08: Fayetteville JJ’s Live, AR

Mar 09: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Mar 11: El Paso Don Haskins Center Arena, TX

Mar 13: Las Vegas The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, NV

Mar 14: Reno Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort, NV

Mar 15: Wheatland Hard Rock Live, CA

Mar 17: Garden City Revolution Concert House, ID

Mar 18: Seattle The Paramount, WA

Mar 19: Vancouver PNE Forum, Canada

Mar 21: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, Canada

Mar 22: Tsuut’ina Grey Eagle Event Centre, Canada

Mar 24: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, Canada

Mar 27: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Mar 28: Waukee Vibrant Music Hall, IA

Mar 29: La Vista The Astro, NE

Mar 30: Kansas City The Midland Theatre, MO

Apr 01: Grand Rapids GLC Live 20 Monroe, MI

Apr 03: Corbin The Corbin Arena, KY

Apr 04: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Apr 05: Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall, PA

Apr 06: Greensboro Special Events Center, NC

Apr 08: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT

Apr 09: Buffalo RiverWorks, NY

Apr 11: Laval Place Bell, Canada

Apr 12: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME