Killswitch Engage prepare to unleash their new single

Killswitch Engage have confirmed they’ll release a brand new single next week.

The song is titled Unleashed and it’ll arrive next Tuesday (June 25) and will be a taste of what we can expect from their highly anticipated new studio album.

Killswitch Engage began working on the follow-up to 2016’s Incarnate last year with frontman Jesse Leach posting regular updates from the studio – including an unexpected collaboration with former Killswitch singer Howard Jones, and dropping a fake reggae song.

And in an interview with Metal Hammer earlier this year, Leach revealed that it was “probably the most difficult record I’ve had to write.”

Speaking about the subjects tackled on the album, Leach said: “It’s definitely some reaction to the state of the world, to the state of our country and what’s being going on here.

“There’s some angry, political stuff, but written in such a way that it’s not going to overwhelm the listener. It’s written poetically. I’m being ambiguous with it, because I’d rather it read like a story than a direct statement.

“There’s a lot of heavy themes lyrically – I’d even go so far as to say it’s probably the most difficult record I’ve had to write, because it comes from such a dark, angry place.”

Killswitch Engage will head out on tour with Clutch from next month across North America – kicking off in Quebec on July 8.