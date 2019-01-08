Trending

Jesse Leach pranks Killswitch Engage fans with brand new reggae song

By Metal Hammer  

“HOLY HELL new Killswitch, holy shit! Listen” says the singer. Except he's lying

Oh, Jesse Leach, you’re such a kidder. With the world eagerly awaiting the brand new Killswitch Engage album, the singer decided to ‘leak’ a brand new song on Instagram.

“Exclusive Killswitch Engage leak!” trumpeted our guy. “I repeat HOLY HELL new Killswitch, holy shit! Listen”

Except that’s not quite true. Instead, it featured a short snippet of a jokey reggae song featuring Jesse singing the praises of the blessed herb. “Smoke the weed,” he drawls over a tune that would have Bob Marley spinning in his grave, before  helpfully adding: “Don’t smoke the seed.” (It turns out “You're gon’ kill your brain”, apparently.)

Exclusive Killswitch Engage leak! I repeat HOLY HELL new Killswitch, holy shit! Listen . . . . . . . . SIKE suckas, you gone hafta wait.... 🤣 however that is me singing and Adam D did in fact produce that particular piece of music funny enough. No ....none of it is serious calm down I’m not doing reggae...yet 🤣 . ✌🏼 AND Remember (legally appropriate people to say this too) “smoke the weed don’t smoke the seed, cuz if you smoke the seed you’re gon kill your brain... yeah! . This PSA was brought to you in part by the corporation for anticorporate broadcasting and by the partners and associates of “we don’t give a shit what you think Inc.” #HashtagJokes and we love you 🤘🏼🤘🏼 🏴 JeSsE LeAcH 🏴

“SIKE suckas, you gone hafta wait…” says metalcore’s answer to Haile Selassie. “None of it is serious calm down I’m not doing reggae…yet.”

Thank Jah for that…

