Killswitch Game Of Thrones track has ‘massive riffs’

Killswitch Engage have recorded a track to tie in with TV show Game Of Thrones.

And while frontman Jesse Leach hasn’t revealed any details, he describes it as having “massive riffs” and says he’s “pretty stoked” at the result.

Last night he posted a picture of his mic and lyric sheet in the band’s studio, explaining: “Tracking vocals for a last-minute ‘secret’ track. Adam D at the controls – gunna be a long night!”

The Game Of Thrones mixtape will be released in association with producers HBO. A camera crew were in the studio as the band worked.

Leach returned to KSE for last year’s album Disarm The Descent, and recently admitted he turned down the band’s first invitation to rejoin. They’re currently working on their seventh album, expected next year.