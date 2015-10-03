Killing Joke premiere Euphoria

Killing Joke are debuting the track Euphoria from their forthcoming album Pylon.

The tune follows a lyric video for the lead single, I Am The Virus, as the second track issued in advance of the album’s October 23 release via Spinefarm Records.

Produced in the UK and Prague by the band and Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood), Pylon is the third project issued by the group’s original lineup of singer Jaz Coleman, guitarist Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker, bassist Martin ‘Youth’ Glover and drummer Paul Ferguson since their 2008 reunion following the death of longtime bassist Paul Raven.

Glover says: “It’s stark, brutal industrial suicide. It’s the third in a tryptich of albums – Absolute Dissent, MMXII and now Pylon.

“We remain genre-blind so our music will always cover a vat spectrum of influences, from disco right through to heavy metal and beyond.”

Killing Joke will launch Pylon with a live performance and signing session at HMV’s Oxford Street location in London, followed by signings in Cardiff, Exeter and Nottingham.

The group will then kick off a 10-date UK tour in Cardiff on October 25.

Pylon is available for pre-order from the band’s crowdfunding page.