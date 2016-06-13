Killing Joke mainman Jaz Coleman to release symphonic project

Killing Joke frontman Jaz Coleman has launched a PledgeMusic pre-order campaign for his latest project.
The band issued their critically acclaimed 15th album, Pylon, last year – but the singer is now planning to release a collection featuring new versions of classic Killing Joke tracks with the St Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra.
A statement reads: “Symphonic Killing Joke will be available on download and signed CD or LP, alongside a host of exclusives – from attending the recording of the album in Russia to signed music scores and artwork.
“There will also be a very exclusive one-off London PledgeMusic Presents show, featuring Jaz and accompanying orchestra – to be added at a later date.”
The pre-order campaign has 110 days to run and further information is available via the official Pledge Music page.
Killing Joke have a handful of shows scheduled over the coming months, including a set at London’s Brixton Academy on November 4.
Killing Joke 2016 tour dates
Sep 10: Valada Reverence Festival, Portugal
Oct 07: Bognor Regis Rockaway Beach, UK
Nov 04: London Brixton Academy, UK