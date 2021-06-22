Killing Joke announce Honour The Fire UK tour

Post-punk icons Killing Joke have announced a UK tour for 2022. The 'Honour The Fire' tour will kick off at the Tramshed in Cardiff on March 28 and climax at London's Eventim Apollo on April 9, and it's shaping up to be quite something.

"It is our privilege to Honour The Fire and celebrate the white heat purification by sound," says bassist Youth. "Join with us in a fearless leap through the sacred flames, into the unknown. Let’s create the future we all desire, by sonically destroying the one we don’t."

"The fire in our hearts that has sustained and protected us for over 40 years, never goes out," confirms frontman Jaz Coleman.

Last year Coleman collaborated with British pie-makers Piecaramba! on ‘The Joker!', a jerk chicken, red pepper and chilli pie wrapped gluten free pastry.

Piecaramba!'s stated aim is “to reinvent pie and mash, dragging it kicking and screaming into the 21st century”, but there's no news yet as to whether they'll produce a special tour edition of the treat to sell alongside the band's official merch.

Killing Joke Honour The Fire UK tour 2022

Mar 28: Cardiff Tramshed

Mar 29: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 31: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 01: Liverpool O2 Academy

Apr 02: Birmingham O2 Institute

Apr 04: Manchester Albert Hall

Apr 05: Newcastle Boiler Shop

Apr 06: Glasgow Barrowland

Apr 08: Leeds O2 Academy

Apr 09: Lodon Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

Tickets available from www.myticket.co.uk on Friday 25 June at 10am.