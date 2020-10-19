You can now buy a Killing Joke-endorsed jerk chicken pie, The Joker

Since it’s not April 1, we’re going to assume that this isn’t a weird, left-field joke, though frankly, this being 2020, all bets are off.

Whatever, it appears that, not content with writing symphonies or 485-page books about music and mysticism, polymath Killing Joke frontman Jaz Coleman has stuck his fingers into a new pie, specifically The Joker, a collaboration with British pie-makers Piecaramba!, aka Rob Litchfield and Phil Linssen. The duo say that their aim is “to reinvent pie and mash, dragging it kicking and screaming into the 21st century”, so, er, obviously a collaboration with Killing Joke makes complete sense.

In a posting on their social media channels, Piecaramba! write: “Some weeks ago, we were approached by the incredible Jaz Coleman from legendary band Killing Joke to create an extra special pie. Working closely with the great man himself, we now proudly present ‘The Joker!’ - a jerk chicken, red peppers and chilli pie in gluten free pastry!

This will be available for Halloween, alongside ‘The Harlequin!’ - a veggie version. Both will be available for mail order from mid-November.

We’re super proud to be working with such a legend of the music industry, and we can’t wait for you to try these amazing pies!”

Frankly, we’re being to lose track of what’s real and what’s not in 2020, but if you want to get your chops around The Joker or The Harlequin next month, pay attention for more details on the company’s website.