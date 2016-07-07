Killing Joke announce European tour

Killing Joke have announced a European tour for later this year.

They’ll kick off the run of 24 shows in Dublin on October 30 and wrap up in Hasselt on December 5.

As part of the tour, Jaz Coleman and co will play at London’s Brixton Academy on November 4 – an event they’re calling The Great Gathering which will feature “carefully selected support acts” who will be announced at a later date.

In addition, the 2013 documentary The Death And Resurrection Show, detailing the “turbulent, dramatic and often unbelievable journey” of Killing Joke is to be released on DVD for the first time.

A statement reads: “From rituals at Stonehenge to worship on the Nazca Lines, recording sessions in the heart of the Great Pyramid and exploration of a parallel universe on an Icelandic glacier, and the search for a mysterious island that could survive the tribulation – this is the definitive story of Killing Joke… and you’ve never heard anything else like it.”

A two-disc version will include the 150-minute film, a booklet, an alternate ending, a 35-minute feature titled Let Success Be Your Proof, interviews, trailers, photos and artwork.

Pre-orders are now being taken, although no release date has been set.

Killing Joke 2016 European tour

Oct 30: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Oct 31: Belfast Limelight, UK

Nov 04: London Brixton Academy, UK

Nov 06: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Nov 08: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Netherlands

Nov 09: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Nov 11: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Nov 12: Geneva L’Usine, Switzerland

Nov 13: Milan Live Club. Italy

Nov 15: Rome Orion, Italy

Nov 16: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Nov 17: Vienna Szene, Austria

Nov 19: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Nov 20: Prague Palac Akropolis, Czech Republic

Nov 21: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Nov 23: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Nov 24: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Nov 26: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden

Nov 28: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Nov 30: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Dec 01: Malmo KB, Sweden

Dec 03: Cologne Kantine, Germany

Dec 04: Berlin SO 36, Germany

Dec 05: Hasselt Muziekodroom, Belgium

Ten Things You Might Not Know About Killing Joke