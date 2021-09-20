Kerry Livgren releases his solo album The Resurrection Of Lazarus

Former Kansas guitarist has completed work on his solo project The Resurrection Of Lazarus, which is available through his Numavox label.

The album, which has been some 20 years in the making (during which time the guitarist suffered a near-fatal stroke in 2009), the album is a cantata: a vocal composition with an instrumental accompaniment, often involving a choir.

The story has been guided by Livgren's own faith. He quit Kansas, for whom he penned such classics as Dust In The Wind and Carry On Wayward Son, following 1983's Drastic Measures album, and formed Christian rock band AD, as well as pursuing a solo career which began with 1980's Seeds Of Change album, on which he worked with Ronnie James Dio.

The Resurrection Of Lazarus features appearances from vocalists David Pack (Ambrosia), John Elefante (Kansas), Warren Ham (AD) and Greg X. Voltz (Petra) while Kansas drummer Phil Ehart and guitarist Phil Keaggy also feature, with Livgren providing the orchestration. and all other instrumentation.

"I'm a family man, I have a role in my church, I'm running a record label, a studio, a production company, a farm, and I have more hobbies and interests than there are hours in the day," states Livgren.

