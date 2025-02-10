Kendrick Lamar and SZA announce UK and European stadium shows on co-headline Grand National Tour following Compton rapper's triumphant "too loud, too reckless, too ghetto" Super Bowl half-time show in New Orleans

By
published

The European leg of the Grand National Tour will kick off in Germany in July

Kendrick Lamar and SZA
(Image credit:  Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have revealed plans to bring their Grand National Tour to the UK and Europe this summer.

The announcement comes in the wake of L:amar's acclaimed performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show last night, February 9, during which SZA guested with the Los Angeles-born rapper.

Following on from the pair's 19-date North American tour, the UK/Europe leg of the Grand National Tout will launch on July 2 at Cologne's RheinEnergieSTADION in Germany. It includes a stop in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 22.

Kendrick Lamar / SZA The Grand National Tour UK and Europe dates

Jul 02: Cologne RheinEnergieSTADION, Germany
Jul 04: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany
Jul 08: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK
Jul 10: Birmingham Villa Park, UK
Jul 13: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA, Holland
Jul 15: Paris La Défense Arena, France
Jul 19: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK
Jul 22: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium , UK
Jul 27: Lisbon Estadio do Restelo, Portugal
Jul 30: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

Aug 02: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy
Aug 06: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Aug 09: Stockholm Arena, Sweden

Tickets for the Grand Nation Tour will go on sale here on Friday, February 14, at 9am local time. Pre-sales begin on Wednesday, February 12.

Watch Kendrick Lamar's superb "too loud, too reckless, too ghetto" Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, also featuring Samuel L. Jackson and tennis superstar Serena Williams, below. The show was expected to draw a TV audience in excess of 120 million viewers and has been watched more than 22 million times in less than 24 hours on YouTube.

Kendrick Lamar's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show - YouTube Kendrick Lamar's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show - YouTube
Watch On
Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

More about louder
David Johansen

“This is the worst pain I’ve ever experienced in my entire life.” New York Dolls frontman David Johansen has stage four cancer and a brain tumour, and would love your help
Liam Gallagher

"It is what it is. I’m the singer, get off my case." Oasis' Liam Gallagher isn't terribly bothered that thousands of Oasis fans are heartbroken having had their dreams of seeing the band shattered by Ticketmaster cancelling their reunion tour tickets
Motorpsycho

"A towering two-hour concept work on a Norse saga scale." Motorpsycho and Ståle Storlokken's The Death Defying Unicorn is a "battered, barnacled beauty."
See more latest