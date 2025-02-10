Kendrick Lamar and SZA announce UK and European stadium shows on co-headline Grand National Tour following Compton rapper's triumphant "too loud, too reckless, too ghetto" Super Bowl half-time show in New Orleans

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have revealed plans to bring their Grand National Tour to the UK and Europe this summer.

The announcement comes in the wake of L:amar's acclaimed performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show last night, February 9, during which SZA guested with the Los Angeles-born rapper.

Following on from the pair's 19-date North American tour, the UK/Europe leg of the Grand National Tout will launch on July 2 at Cologne's RheinEnergieSTADION in Germany. It includes a stop in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 22.

Jul 02: Cologne RheinEnergieSTADION, Germany

Jul 04: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany

Jul 08: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK

Jul 10: Birmingham Villa Park, UK

Jul 13: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff ArenA, Holland

Jul 15: Paris La Défense Arena, France

Jul 19: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 22: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium , UK

Jul 27: Lisbon Estadio do Restelo, Portugal

Jul 30: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

Aug 02: Rome Stadio Olimpico, Italy

Aug 06: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 09: Stockholm Arena, Sweden

Tickets for the Grand Nation Tour will go on sale here on Friday, February 14, at 9am local time. Pre-sales begin on Wednesday, February 12.

Watch Kendrick Lamar's superb "too loud, too reckless, too ghetto" Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, also featuring Samuel L. Jackson and tennis superstar Serena Williams, below. The show was expected to draw a TV audience in excess of 120 million viewers and has been watched more than 22 million times in less than 24 hours on YouTube.

