Keith Emerson Tribute Show online reunion tomorrow

Prog legend Keith Emerson will be honoured tomorrow evening with an online reunion of artists who took place in the 2016 Keith Emerson Tribute Concert, which took place at the famed El Rey Theater in Los Angeles in May of 2016 celebrating the life and music of Emerson, Lake and Palmer legend.

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess, Toto guitarist Steve Lukather and keyboard player Steve Porcaro, Emerson guitarist Marc Bonilla, Brian Auger, Rachel Flowers, Aaron Emerson, Terje Mikkelsen, Jeff “Skunk” Baxter and more will gather together for an online celebration of Emerson. You can watch a trailer for the event bvelow.

This special event, free to watch, takes place tomorrow, March 5 at 8pm (GMT)/ 12pm (PST) and you can watch via the links below. It will be hosted by Mark Thompson (Radio Hall of Famers Mark & Brian Show) and will give fans the opportunity to hear these artists’ stories and personal experiences working with Keith and to see sneak previews from the upcoming Keith Emerson Tribute Concert DVD out on March 19.

The DVD/CD Concert Set will be digitally released in HD on March 11. DVD copies will be available starting March 19.The expanded 4-disc set will include not only the concert, but also interviews with the artists, tribute speeches and an extensive photo gallery with many never-before-seen photos from the Emerson estate.

All proceeds from the DVD will be donated to the Keith Emerson Fund at the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation to increase awareness of this debilitating disease. To find out more information or to make a donation to the charity please click here.

Watch on Facebook Live.

Watch via Alert The Globe.

Pre-order Keith Emerson Tribute Concert DVD.