Listen To TeamRock Radio's Tribute To Keith Emerson

Keith Emerson would have been 72 years old today. The inspirational keyboard player was one of the major figureheads of progressive rock, first as a founding member of The Nice and then as one third of the supergroup Emerson, Lake And Palmer, one of the most flamboyant and prodigious of all the classic-era prog bands. TeamRock Radio has been paying tribute to Emerson with this tribute to Emerson’s talent and legacy. You can hear the whole tribute below.
(Image: © Tina Korhonen)