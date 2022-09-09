Kate Bush is on the cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine, on sale now!

Kate Bush graces the cover of the new issue of Prog as we present her 40 greatest songs, as chosen by her prog peers from King Crimson, Marillion, Opeth, The Anchoress, Porcupine Tree, Eivor, Jane Weaver and more... And of course we also explore the strange phenomena of Kate's current resurgence thanks to Stranger Things.

This issue also comes with a massive double-sided Kate Bush poster, four unique Kate Bush post cards and an 21-track sampler from US label Metal Blade Records featuring music from the proggier end of their roster, including Fates Warning, Between The Buried And Me, Nova Collective, If These Trees Could Talk, The Ocean and more...

Also in Prog 133...

Mikael Akerfeldt - The Opeth frontman plunges into the world of TV soundtracks.

Jade Warrior - The 70s prog rockers tell us the story of their third album, Last Autumn’s Dream.

Karl Bartos - Former Kraftwerk percussionist Karl Bartos looks back on his time at Kling Klang Studio with the pioneering krautrockers. Not all of it is favourable!

Gwenno - The Cornish language artist explains why her new album, Tresor, was inspired by Ennio Morricone, Enya and early krautrock.

Six By Six - Saga plus Saxon plus 3 equals Six By Six! This is the story of prog’s latest supergroup.

Motorpsycho - The prolific Norwegians are back with their fascinating multimedia album, Ancient Astronauts.

Crippled Black Phoenix - International dark prog collective fight the fight for the disenfranchised and the voiceless on their latest, Banefyre.

Long Distance Calling - German instrumental post-rockers draw inspiration from nature for their current release, Eraser.

Derek Sherinian - The Sons Of Apollo man returns with Simon Phillips and a host of guitar stars on Vortex.

The Blackheart Orchestra - Matters of life and death colour the latest record from this Manchester prog duo.

Lisa Gerrard - Former Dead Can Dance vocalist Lisa Gerrard discusses her latest release, her passion for unusual instruments, and working with Klaus Schulze.

Jane Weaver - Jane Weaver on a prog world full of Kate Bush, Pink Floyd, Hawkwind and Chicago’s power ballads

Plus new and reissue reviews of David Longdon, Pink Floyd, Jethro Tull, Marillion, VdGG, Steve Hackett, Arena, Fruupp, Cosmograf, Maraton, Crippled Black Phoenix, Centipede, Flash, Ian Neal, Dave Kerzner and loads more…

And live reviews of Roger Waters, Transatlantic, Adrian Belew, Radar Festival, Coheed And Cambria, The Dear Hunter and Tim Bowness.

