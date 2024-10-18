Kate Bush graces the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

Kate Bush features on the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

This issue we explore Kate Bush’s wonderful debut album, 1978’s The Kick Inside: the album that birthed a phenomenon. Kate’s whole story is quite remarkable in itself, but with the help of people who were there at the time we look back to when it all started and how that fantastic debut came to be made. At the same time the cover story offers a rare insight into what this most remarkable of artists was really like in her early days.

Also, Genesis mainstay Tony Banks discusses his work in the classical world and reveals where he keeps his Prog God Award, Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera looks back on over 50 years of making music in The Prog Interview, Barclay James Harvest talk about their new orchestral live album and reveal a few secrets about their upcoming new studio album and Opeth take us inside the world of their new The Last Will & Testament album

Elsewhere we have the latest from Frost*, Von Hertzen Brothers, Jordan Rudess, Lesoir, Stuckfish, Guy Manning, Jakko Jakszyk and Haze, plus a terrific free Galahad sampler and four free Kate Bush postcards.

Also in Prog 154...

Opeth - Sweden’s top prog metallers are back with a weighty new concept album. And a few death growls to boot!

Tony Banks - the Genesis mainstay discusses his own classical repertoire and tells us where he keeps his prog God award!

Lesoir - the Dutch art-rockers celebrate a major new deal with the shimmering Push Back The Horizon.

Frost* - the solos are back on Frost*’s new double concept album, Life In The Wires.

Barclay James Harvest - John Lees and Craig Fletcher on the band’s new orchestral live album and they reveal details of their upcoming studio release.

Stuckfish - Northumbrian proggers reveal the secrets of album number IV.

Von Hertzen Brothers - the prog cloaks are still there, but the brothers explain why they’ve added power pop to In Murmuration.

Jordan Rudess - Dream Theater’s keys man goes down the song route on his latest solo album, with help from That Joe Payne.

Haze - Sheffield’s long-standing Haze on the variety that’s on offer on their latest recording, The Water’s Edge.

Jakko Jakszyk - King Crimson’s Jakko Jakszyk on his new autobiography and the search for his roots.

Phil Manzanera - the guitarist looks back over 50 years of making music, on his own, with Roxy, Quiet Sun, 801 and more.

Guy Manning - lifts the lid on a prog world full of ELP, Ian Anderson, Peter Gabriel and Sir Cliff!

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by Opeth, King Crimson, Egg, Kevin Ayers, Storm Corrosion, VOLA, Klone, Swallow The Sun, Von Hertzen Brothers, Beardfish, Frost* and loads more!

And this issue we saw David Gilmour kick off his world tour in Rome, caught up with Haken and went to Be Prog! My Friend, ArcTanGent and A Sunday

In September.

